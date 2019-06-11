A brick column at the entrance of the Orange CVS sustained damage last week when a local motorist reportedly struck it along with three other vehicles in a parking lot crash.
No one was injured in the four-vehicle incident that occurred at 4:10 p.m. on June 3 outside the Radney Road store, according to a news release from Virginia State Police Spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.
A 2015 Ford Focus entered the CVS parking lot and collided with a 2015 Nissan Versa.
The impact caused the Ford to collide with two parked cars, a 1994 Ford F-150 and a 2011 Subaru Legacy, before it rammed a front column on the CVS. The building did not sustain structural damage, according to reports from the scene.
The driver of the Ford Focus, George L. Page Jr., 56, of Orange, was not injured in the crash and wearing a seat-belt. Page was charged with reckless driving.
The driver of the Nissan, a 31-year-old female, of Waynesboro, was not injured and was wearing a seat-belt.
The Town of Orange Police Department and Orange Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene. Trooper M.S. Burgett is investigating the crash.