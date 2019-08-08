An Orange man riding a moped died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on U.S. Route 15 northbound in Orange County.
Virginia State Police Trooper C.W. Campbell is investigating the incident that occurred at 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 7 in the 13,400 block of James Madison Highway near Sedwick Lane, according to a news release from VSP Spokeswoman Corrine Geller.
A 2015 Honda moped was traveling south on James Madison Highway when it attempted to make a left turn. The moped pulled across the northbound lanes of Route 15 and across the path of a northbound 2018 Honda Accord. The Accord was unable to stop in time and struck the moped, according to the release.
The moped's operator, Douglas G. Partin, 38, died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.
The driver of the Accord, Sarah M. McLaughlin, 29, of Keswick, was not injured in the crash. She was wearing a seat belt.
This is the second fatal crash in Orange County in recent weeks involving people riding mopeds or scooters.
A Gordonsville man riding a scooter died July 22 after he was struck from behind by a Ford Fiesta. Thomas J. Carter, 55, was thrown from the scooter and died at the scene of the accident on High Street in the town of Gordonsville, near the elementary school.