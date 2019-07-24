A Gordonsville man died Monday night after a car reportedly rear-ended the scooter he was driving.
Virginia State Police Trooper D. Vaden is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred at 10:15 p.m. on July 22 on High Street at West Baker Street in the town of Gordonsville in Orange County.
A 2013 Ford Fiesta was traveling north on High Street when it rear-ended a 2003 Yamaha YJ50 scooter, according to VSP Spokeswoman Corrine Geller. The Yamaha was also traveling north on High Street.
The driver of the Ford was not injured, Geller said.
The operator of the Yamaha, Thomas J. Carter, 55, was ejected from the scooter in the crash. He died at the scene. Carter was wearing a helmet, according to Geller.
State police said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.