An Orange County man suffered life-threatening injuries in a head-on collision with a tractor trailer early Wednesday on Route 20 near Rhoadesville.
Virginia State Police Trooper C. Cortese is investigating the two-vehicle crash in Orange County that occurred at 3:20 a.m. on June 17 near Route 742.
A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling south on the two-lane highway when it crossed into the opposite travel lane and collided head-on with a northbound 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer, according to a news release Thursday from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.
The impact caused the tractor-trailer to run off the southbound side of the roadway.
The driver of the Chevrolet, Omari R. Grey, 42, of Orange, suffered life threatening injuries and was transported to VCU Medical Center in Richmond. Grey was wearing a seatbelt. His current condition was not immediately available.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 59-year-old male, of Rural Retreat, was uninjured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash closed Route 20 for hours on Wednesday and remains under investigation. Assisting State Police at the scene were the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Orange County Fire and EMS, and VDOT.
