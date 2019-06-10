A young Stafford County woman picked up a felony charge Saturday after she repeatedly kicked one of the deputies who responded to a party that had gotten out of control, police said.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said deputies went to Lawhorn Road in North Stafford about 10:10 p.m. in response to multiple calls about a large disturbance. Callers reported that party-goers were fighting and multiple shots had been fired.
First Sgt. Daniel Purcell arrived and saw numerous people in the yard of a residence. Several of them were restraining a 28-year-old Stafford man who was later charged with being drunk in public and jailed until sober.
While dealing with that situation, Purcell learned that an unidentified man had been waving around a firearm during the altercation and fired several shots into the air before leaving the scene. Police later learned that the gun that was fired had been stolen from a vehicle in the area.
Vicinanzo said police are still investigating the gun theft and trying to identify the man who was firing shots.
Meanwhile, a woman at the party got into trouble for underage intoxication and refusing to identify herself to deputies. She then resisted Sgt. Jason Aubry’s efforts to take her into custody, Vicinanzo said, and repeatedly kicked Aubry as he and two other deputies placed her in the back of a cruiser.
Police identified the woman as Chancellor Trentley, 20, of Stafford and took her to the Rappahannock Regional Jail. In addition to the felony charge of assault on a law-enforcement officer, she was charged with obstruction of justice, resisting arrest, underage possession of alcohol and public intoxication.