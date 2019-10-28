Two people were arrested Friday evening following a high-speed chase in Stafford County during which one vehicle struck several parked vehicles and almost ran over a deputy, authorities said.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said the incident began about 7 p.m. when Deputy M.A. Pearce responded to reports of a reckless driver who’d been involved in a hit-and-run incident. Pearce spotted the suspect vehicle on U.S. 1 in the area of Hospital Center Boulevard.
Pearce attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle continued south, repeatedly crossing the double yellow and solid white lines on the road. The driver eventually pulled over in the area of Sage Lane and was ordered to get out of the vehicle.
Instead, he made an illegal U-turn and took off north at high speed, Vicinanzo said. Pearce returned to his cruiser and pursued the suspect.
Other deputies joined the chase and Sgt. Jason Aubry was waiting in the area of Courthouse Road with tire-deflation devices. Vicinanzo said the suspect vehicle headed straight toward Aubry and attempted to strike him, but the deputy got out of the way.
The suspects continued north, striking another vehicle in the area of Bells Hill Road. The vehicle finally stopped after striking parked vehicles on Cork Street. The driver and his passenger were immediately detained at that point.
Vicinanzo said that inside the vehicle, deputies found a gun, two plastic bags with pill capsules containing heroin and fentanyl, a bag containing a white, powdery substance and a “significant” amount of cash.
Daryl Hatfield Jr., 31, of Spotsylvania County, was charged with attempted capital murder, eluding, driving under the influence (2nd offense), driving revoked after a prior DUI, transporting illegal drugs into the state, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of illegal drugs while in possession of a firearm.
Brandi Abbott, 20, of Fredericksburg, was charged with transporting illegal drugs into the state, carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a firearm while in possession of illegal drugs. Abbott was already wanted in Fredericksburg on charges of violating her bond conditions on a pending drug charge in the city, court records show.
Both suspects were placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
