A young Stafford man and a teenage girl have been charged in connection with an armed robbery Friday night at a county convenience store, police said.
Stafford Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said deputies went to the Fas Mart at 2983 Jefferson Davis Highway about 9 p.m. in response to a reported robbery.
A clerk told Deputy Daniel Reed that a male entered the store, pointed a shotgun at her face and threatened to shoot her if she didn’t give him money from the registers. The clerk complied, and the man left in a white Nissan Maxima heading north on Route 1 at a high rate of speed.
A lookout was broadcast for the vehicle, Vicinanzo said, and a short time later the suspect vehicle was seen driving south on Route 1 near a Valero. Reed followed the vehicle before conducting a traffic stop in the area of the Exxon in the 2800 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.
The male suspect was driving and a 17-year-old girl was in the passenger’s seat. A shotgun was in plain view in the vehicle, Vicinanzo said, and items connecting the pair to the robbery were found later during a search of a Stafford residence.
Patrick James Castillo, 19, and the girl, who was not named because she is a juvenile, were both charged with robbery, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy. Castillo was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail, while the girl was placed in a juvenile facility.
A preliminary hearing for Castillo is scheduled for Oct. 15 in Stafford General District Court.
