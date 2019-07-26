A young New Jersey man has been charged in connection with a series of crimes that included an armed carjacking in Stafford County Thursday, police said.
Nasim Altaquan Jackson, 18, was arrested in Hopewell following a high-speed chase shortly after the Stafford theft. A female who was with Jackson remained at-large Friday night.
According to Stafford Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo, a man was inside the Auto Zone at 640 Warrenton Road about 4:38 p.m. Thursday when his wife came running in with their two children, ages 5 and 2.
The woman reported that she had just been held at gunpoint and that the family’s Lexus had been forcibly taken. Her assailants left the area at a high rate of speed; a citizen who witnessed the incident had already called 911.
Deputy Travis Vasquez responded and found a vehicle with New Jersey tags that had extensive damage to the front end and rear bumper. Vicinanzo said that vehicle had been stolen during a carjacking in Newark, N.J., and had also been involved in a hit-and-run incident on Interstate 95 shortly before the Stafford carjacking.
A lookout was broadcast and, less than an hour later, a Virginia State Police trooper spotted the Lexus on Interstate 295 heading south in Hanover County. The driver refused to stop and police said he was driving erratically as it continued south at a high rate of speed.
The suspect took an exit ramp toward Hopewell and crashed the car. Two people were seen getting out of the car and running.
Police said the suspects attempted another carjacking before Jackson was taken into custody by state police. A passerby suffered non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound; police said no law-enforcement weapons were fired during the incident.
In Stafford, Jackson is charged with carjacking, receiving stolen property, driving suspended, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, brandishing a firearm and credit card larceny. He is also facing charges in several other jurisdictions.
Jackson was being held in the Chesterfield County Jail as of Friday night.