A Caroline County man has been charged with animal cruelty in the fatal shooting of a hunting dog, authorities said.

Caroline Sheriff Tony Lippa said a hunter called shortly after 5 p.m. Friday to report that his dog had been shot and killed during a hunt in the Chilesburg area of the county. According to Lippa, the man said the signal from the dog’s GPS tracking collar had suddenly stopped on property owned by Adam Beck.

The sheriff said Beck did not respond when deputies first approached the home on the property, so they secured the scene while a lieutenant and sergeant obtained warrants to search the property and arrest Beck on a felony animal cruelty charge.

When the officers returned with the warrants, Beck surrendered without incident, Lippa said. He was booked at the regional jail and released on a $2,500 unsecured bond.

Lippa said animal control deputies found the dead hunting dog and a damaged tracking collar on the property. Deputies also seized two AR–15 rifles, the sheriff said.

Get our Alerts and Breaking News emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments