A man who was wanted in Norfolk was arrested in Stafford County early Saturday after a pursuit that ended when a car crashed into a stop sign and a fire hydrant, police said.
Deputy S.A. Fulford was on patrol shortly after midnight when he saw a red Cadillac on Kings Highway (State Route 3) in the area of Cool Spring Road, Sheriff's spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said.
The Cadillac was swerving and crossed the fog line several times, Vicinanzo said. It also crossed a dotted white line into another lane.
Fulford activated his lights and stopped the vehicle on nearby River Road. After the deputy got out of his cruiser, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.
Fulford pursued the fleeing suspect, and the Cadillac crashed into the stop sign and hydrant in the area of King and Gordon streets, Vicinanzo said. The driver ran, but was caught a short time later and taken into custody without further incident, she said.
Scorpio Craig Stevens, 23, who has addresses listed in court records in Woodford and Norfolk, was charged with felony eluding, fleeing from a law-enforcement officer and hit and run. He was also charged with multiple traffic infractions.
Court records show that Stevens has been wanted in Norfolk since July 3 on a probation violation charge stemming from a drug offense. He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.