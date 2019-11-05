Spotsylvania County authorities are closing in on a possible suspect in a recent hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of 41-year-old Deven P. Morgan, court records show.
Morgan, a Fredericksburg resident, was struck by a vehicle as he was crossing the 10900 block of Courthouse Road in the Four Mile Fork area of Spotsylvania late Oct. 26, police said. The eastbound vehicle kept going, police said, and Morgan was pronounced dead a short time later at an area hospital.
According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Spotsylvania Circuit Court by Det. Earle Swift, the Sheriff’s Office recently received a call from a repair shop on Pegram Lane in the county regarding a suspicious tow.
The subsequent investigation has led to the identity of a possible suspect, who is named in the affidavit, but the man had not been charged as of Tuesday evening.
The repair shop owners told police they had towed the vehicle from Riverside Manor in the city and the customer claimed he’d hit a deer on Brock Road in Spotsylvania. The customer said the vehicle had also been hit by a rock about the same time.
The vehicle had extensive damage to the windshield and the driver’s side front panel. Swift recovered brown hair from the windshield that is consistent with Morgan’s hair color, the affidavit states.
Swift wrote that the registered owner of the vehicle told police that her son had exclusive use of the vehicle for about six months. After learning that he worked for Panera Bread, Swift wrote that he checked Panera Bread locations in the area and learned the man had not been at work on the night Morgan was killed.
Police have obtained search warrants for the man’s phone and his home to search for evidence related to Morgan’s death.
