A 29-year-old Fredericksburg man has been charged with reckless driving after officials say he exceeded 100 miles per hour while riding his motorcycle through Fauquier County Sunday afternoon.
The black Yamaha entered a deputy’s radar at 111 miles per hour around 12:45 p.m. in a 55 mile per hour zone on Route 17 south of Bealeton, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
Traveling south, the motorcycle passed a deputy operating radar while traveling north. The deputy communicated with another deputy riding south on Rt. 17 who then observed the motorcycle approaching from behind. The northbound deputy turned around and both deputies conducted a traffic stop near Ritchie Road, according to the sheriff’s office.
A third deputy, hearing the radio traffic, confirmed the same motorcycle had entered radar earlier on Route 17 at I-66 near Marshall at 107 miles per hour, but that deputy was unable to safely turn around due to heavy traffic.
Deputies confirmed with the motorcyclist, identified as Adam Michael Brown, that he had traveled the route prior to being stopped.
Fauquier County Sheriff’s Sgt. C. Brubaker took Brown into custody for reckless driving by speed. Brown was taken before a magistrate and charged with reckless driving by speed and possession of marijuana. He was also issued a summons for no Virginia Inspection. Brown was held on a $5,000 secured bond in the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center at the time of his arrest.