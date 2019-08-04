The man killed in a double shooting Saturday evening in Stafford County has been identified as 41-year-old Michael Shane Nelson.
Nelson and his mother were both found with gunshot wounds to the head when police and rescue workers responded to a call about 6 p.m. in the 100 block of New Hope Church Road in southern Stafford.
Sheriff’s Maj. Don Lenhart said both victims were found in an upstairs bedroom covered in blood with a gun nearby. Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene, while the older victim was unconscious. Authorities did not release her name Sunday.
Deputy Justin Forman and rescue personnel performed lifesaving measures on the woman before she was transported to a local hospital, where she remained in critical condition Sunday night.
Investigators believe that one of the two victims was the shooter, but as of Sunday still had not determined which one it was. Lenhart said an investigator with the state medical examiner’s officer is assisting in that part of the ongoing investigation.
Nelson was no stranger to Stafford law enforcement officials, having been convicted of drug and child neglect charges in Stafford in recent years. He had a probation violation trial scheduled next month, court records show.