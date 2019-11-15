A Fredericksburg man wanted for questioning in a fatal Culpeper County crash has been arrested by Virginia State Police.
Earl J. Nicholson Jr., 38, was charged with one felony count of hit-and-run and is being held without bond at the Culpeper Regional Jail. Additional charges are pending.
Virginia State Trooper J. Allen is still investigating the two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Friday at 12:20 a.m. on Route 522 (Sperryville Pike), a few hundred feet north of Route 641 (Gibson Mill Road) in Culpeper County.
A 2000 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Route 522 when the driver lost control, crossed the center line into the southbound travel lane and collided head-on with a 2007 Saturn Ion that was in the southbound turning lane.
Nicholson, the driver of the Ford, suffered serious injuries and was transported from the scene. But, Nicholson was never admitted to the hospital. He walked away as soon as the ambulance he was riding in arrived at a local hospital.
Nicholson was later located at a residence in Unionville (Orange County) without further incident. Nicholson was transported to the UVA Medical Center and then to the Magistrate’s Office.
The driver of the Saturn, Pamela J. Mozingo, 54, of Culpeper died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.
Passengers in the Saturn, Mark L. Southerland, 27, and Joe B. Southerland, 55, both of Culpeper, were flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Neither passenger was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
The Virginia State Police Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team and the Culpeper Division of Bureau of Criminal Investigations are assisting with the ongoing crash investigation. Culpeper Fire and Emergency Services and the Culpeper Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
