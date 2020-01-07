Spotsylvania County authorities are looking for a man suspected of shooting another man Tuesday night.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Captain Liz Scott said deputies responded to the 5000 block of Blarney Street about 6:30 p.m. and found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooter, 40-year-old Tyson McClain, left the scene before police arrived, Scott said.
Scott said the victim and McClain got into an altercation outside a residence. At some point, McClain pulled out a gun and fired a shot.
Scott said McClain was last seen wearing blue pajamas. Anyone who has information pertaining to the crime can call the Sheriff’s Office at 540/582-5822 or 800/928-5822.
Residents can also give online tips at p3tips.com or spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org.
—Keith Epps
