The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspicious man who repeatedly asked a teenage girl to let him walk her home after confronting her Tuesday after school, police said.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said a 14-year-old North Stafford High School student was walking home on a path behind the school about 2:30 p.m. when the man approached her in the area of Catherine Lane.
The student told authorities that the man was persistent in trying to get her to let him walk with her, but she resisted. After the man reached out toward her, Vicinanzo said, the girl ran away and did not see the man again. It does not appear that the man pursued her at that point, police said
Deputies responded to the area, but did not find anyone matching the man’s description. He was described only as a white male, possibly in this 30s.
Vicinanzo said deputies will be monitoring the area in the coming days for suspicious activity.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 540/658-4400.
