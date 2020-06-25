Stafford authorities have received permission to search a county man's phone in hopes of determining how he ended up in intensive care with severe head trauma earlier this month, court records show.
According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Stafford Circuit Court, the 27-year-old man left his home on the evening of June 9. The man, who is named in the search warrant, returned home about three and a half hours later with a severe injury to his head, Detective N.D. Ridings wrote.
The man ended up in the intensive care unit of a local hospital and was unable to have a coherent conversation with police, the affidavit states. The man's current condition is unclear.
The man's wife provided the victim's cellphone to police. Police were hopeful that an examination of the phone's data would give them some idea where the man was and who he was with when he was injured.
Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said no arrest had been made in the aggravated malicious wounding investigation as of Thursday.
The victim has his own legal problems, as well, court records show. He is charged in Stafford with participating in gang activity and two drug-related charges in connection with an incident in January and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for next month.
