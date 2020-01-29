A Culpeper man who died last weekend in a vehicle crash did so following a brief pursuit by deputies, according to new information released Tuesday by Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins.
Hugo J. Mendez-Lopez, 28, died at 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 19 after being ejected from the 2001 Hyundai Elantra he was driving on Stonehouse Mountain Road, about half-mile east of Sperryville Pike, according to Virginia State Police. He was not wearing a seatbelt when he lost control, ran off the side of the road and hit a tree, police said.
The crash remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police, according to spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey. He referred a question about why deputies initiated the stop of Mendez-Lopez to the sheriff’s office, which did not reply to a request for more information.
On Tuesday, Sheriff Jenkins released a three-minute dash camera video of the incident, appearing to show the vehicle driven by Mendez-Lopez pulling over into the parking lot of a small grocery store on Sperryville Pike. The video shows the vehicle then abruptly pulled out of the parking lot, heading south in the direction of town.
“Deputy Wesley Spicer and Deputy Nick Wayland were involved in a brief pursuit of Mendez-Lopez during which the suspect struck the right side of Deputy Spicer’s vehicle causing enough damage he was unable to continue,” Jenkins stated in a posted on the CCSO Facebook page. “Deputy Wayland continued the pursuit until the point the suspect crashed.”
The sheriff said they are very thankful the deputies or other motorists were not injured.
In the video, the apparent collision with the sheriff’s vehicle can be seen just before the suspect vehicle turned left onto Stonehouse Mountain Road.
Jenkins stated the video “speaks for itself,” referring further questions to Virginia State Police.
“I will not allow the reputation of these two deputies to be tarnished by rumors or half truths,” the sheriff said in the social media post. “The fatal crash is an unfortunate result of what happens far too often when suspects choose not to comply with law enforcement.”
Mendez-Lopez’s remains were transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Manassas for examination and autopsy.
