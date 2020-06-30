For the second time in less than four days, Fredericksburg police are investigating a shooting that resulted in a non-life-threatening injury.
The latest incident occurred about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Dunning Mills Inn at 2305 Jefferson Davis Highway. City police spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick said a man and his neighbor got into a verbal altercation that escalated to the man firing a single shot that struck the woman.
The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for an injury to her foot. The man was in police custody last night but no charges had been filed as of late Tuesday.
It was not clear what spurred the dispute.
Early Saturday, city police responded to another shooting that also turned out to be non-life-threatening.
That incident occurred outside the Cook Out at 2024 Plank Road. The victim was treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound to the arm.
No charges had been filed in that case, either, as of Tuesday night.
—Keith Epps
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.