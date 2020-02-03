A wanted man was taken into custody Monday following a standoff that began after he fired a shot inside a residence, police said.
Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Liz Scott said deputies went to the Brittany Commons apartment complex about 1:15 p.m. to serve arrest warrants on 25-year-old Juquan Depri Washington.
Scott said Washington was wanted on multiple weapons charges in Fredericksburg, including two counts of shooting from a vehicle and two counts of shooting at a vehicle. He was also wanted in Spotsylvania on charges of discharging a firearm in public, reckless handling of a firearm and brandishing.
After deputies arrived in the 10000 block of Crystal Palace Lane and surrounded the residence, a deputy spotted Washington on the apartment balcony and told him to open the door, Scott said. A short time later, police heard a gunshot inside the home.
Police spent the next several hours negotiating with Washington to turn himself in, and he finally came out and was taken into custody.
Scott said no other people were in the residence, and police confirmed that a shot was fired. The incident caused other residents to either remain in their apartments or not be able to enter the complex. No one was injured.
Other charges against Washington are pending, police said. He is being held without bond in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
