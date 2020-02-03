A Stafford man has been charged with driving under the influence and other charges following a bizarre sequence of events Sunday that started when he picked a fight with a stranger in a county convenience store, police said.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said the victim was in the 7-Eleven at 327 Deacon Road on Sunday when the suspect entered the store and began yelling for no apparent reason. He later stomped on the victim’s foot before both men left the store and drove away in separate vehicles.
Vicinanzo said both the victim and a store employee told police there was no apparent reason for the outburst.
The suspect, 46-year-old Eric E. Dunlap, followed the victim home and spent the next 90 minutes driving back and forth on his street. Vicinanzo said the suspect drove by the victim’s home at least nine times.
The victim finally returned to the 7-Eleven and the Sheriff’s Office was called. The suspect pulled into the store parking lot right after deputies arrived. He was wearing ballistic body armor, had firearms in plain view and was intoxicated, police said.
In addition to DUI, Dunlap was charged with stalking, disorderly conduct, assault and battery and possessing a firearm while intoxicated. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
—Keith Epps
