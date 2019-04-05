A woman who had just gotten out of jail went right back Thursday after she was spotted naked inside a Stafford County day care center, police said.
An employee at Kids on the Move Learning Center at 628 Cambridge St. in southern Stafford told police that she arrived at work early that morning and began turning on lights when she was confronted by a naked woman in the doorway of one of the classrooms. No children had arrived.
The naked woman accused the employee of trespassing and “fired” her, Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said.
The employee and a second employee who’d arrived then left the building and called the Sheriff’s Office from a vehicle, police said. Sgt. Jason Aubry arrived at 5:22 a.m. and confronted a woman now dressed in black standing inside the building with forks in each hand.
After she was taken into custody, the woman told Aubry that he was making a mistake and that she was the day care owner’s wife.
Vicinanzo said Aubry recognized the woman from a complaint earlier Thursday about a suspicious person walking on U.S. 1. The woman told Aubry then that she had just gotten out of jail; police said she had been arrested on a domestic assault charge in Spotsylvania.
Heaven Conner, 23, of Spotsylvania, was charged in Stafford with unauthorized entry and indecent exposure. She was placed back in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Vicinanzo said it was not clear how the suspect entered the day care.