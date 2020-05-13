The King George County Sheriff’s Office is hoping that a citizen or a surveillance camera can provide information about a suspect or suspects who went on a vandalism spree this week in a county subdivision, police said.

Sheriff Chris Giles said multiple vehicles and a house in Bayberry Estates subdivision were damaged late Monday or early Tuesday. Giles said windshields were destroyed in several vehicles and rocks were thrown through windows in at least one house.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 540/775-2049.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

