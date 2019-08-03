The Stafford Sheriff's Office was investigating a double shooting Saturday evening in the southern part of the county that authorities said left a man dead and his mother wounded.
Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said deputies and detectives responded to the 100 block of New Hope Church Road (State Route 605) shortly after 6 p.m. for what was initially described as an unknown type problem.
The first responders found a man and woman with gunshots wounds. The 41-year-old man died from his wounds, authorities said, and his mother was critically injured.
Kimmitz said one of the victims is believed to have shot the other before turning the gun on himself or herself, but investigators were still trying to determine which one fired the shots.
Kimmitz said it was too early in the investigation to release much information, such as the names of the victims. More information may be released Sunday, he said.
Residents in the area reported seeing numerous deputies rushing to the scene and crime tape surrounded the area as detectives began their investigation.
Kimmitz emphasized Saturday night that there was no threat to the public.