The first of five Philadelphia men charged in a triple homicide that occurred nearly a year ago in Spotsylvania County made his initial local court appearance Tuesday.
Durward Anthony Allen, 28, had a hearing in Spotsylvania General District Court to be arraigned on three counts of first-degree murder. The Public Defender's Office was appointed to represent him, and a preliminary hearing was set for July 15.
Allen and four other men were charged last month in connection with the slayings of Michael Coleman, 39; Rachel Ozuna, 34; and Ozuna's son, 14-year-old Kyrrus Ozuna.
All three were found with their throats cut inside a home in the 8300 block of Arlene Drive in Spotsylvania.
Kyrrus' father found the grisly scene after going to the home May 29 after being unable to contact his son. A toddler and the infant child of the adult victims were found unattended but unharmed.
Almost no information regarding the investigation into the slayings had come out when the charges against the suspects were announced last month. The motive for the slayings remain unclear.
Sheriff's Capt. Liz Scott said Allen had waived extradition and was transported Monday from a jail in Erie, Pa., to the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Scott said all but one of the remaining suspects have also waived extradition. She said they are all in custody in different jails in Pennsylvania, and Scott said police expect them all to be in Virginia within the next month or so.
"We'll have to do the same thing we did [Monday] four more times," Scott said.
Montel Jaleek Wilson, 26; James Christopher Myers, 30; Jamal Kelvin Bailey, 30; and Hugh Cameron Green, 30, are also charged with three counts of murder. Wilson is the nephew of Coleman's former wife, police said.
Scott said she wasn't sure which suspect is fighting extradition, but said police don't expect that resistance to delay his arrival to Virginia very long.
