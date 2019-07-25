Preliminary hearings for a man accused of shooting his grandfather to death Sunday in Stafford County are scheduled for Sept. 5.
Brandon Lee Cohen, 24, of Stafford, is charged with first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is accused of killing 78-year-old Thomas Edward Ennis Jr. inside a home on Clearview Lane in the Clearview Mobile Home Park in North Stafford Sunday morning.
Cohen was scheduled for a bond hearing Thursday in Stafford Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, but the bond request was withdrawn. He continues to be held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.
The Sept. 5 hearing on the murder charge is scheduled to be in JD&R Court, while a preliminary hearing on the firearms charge is scheduled for General District Court on the same day. It is unclear why the preliminary hearings were separated.
According to authorities and an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Stafford Circuit Court, Cohen called 911 at 8:25 a.m. to report that he had shot and killed his grandfather.
Responding deputies found Ennis in the residence and took Cohen into custody without incident. The gun was found locked inside a Nissan Maxima parked beside the residence.
In the affidavit, Detective R.E. Firkin wrote that while online with the 911 dispatcher, Cohen mentioned the "forced touching of the body" as the reason for the shooting. There was no elaboration.
Investigators recovered the gun and other evidence during the execution of the search warrant. Attorney Julia Dillon is representing Cohen.