A judge Friday granted a prosecutor’s request to seal three search warrants related to a triple homicide discovered this week in Spotsylvania County.
In making the request to Judge Ricardo Rigual, prosecutor Alexandra Vakos wrote that, “It was evident that the three individuals were the victims of a premeditated homicide.”
She added that making public the information contained in the search warrant affidavits could lead to the destruction of evidence and “serious violence toward persons involved in the investigation.”
Michael Coleman, 39, Rachel Ozuna, 34, and Kyrrus Ozuna, 14, were all found dead inside a home at 8312 Arlene Acres Drive Wednesday morning. The father of the teenager went to the home after being unable to make contact with his son and discovered the tragic scene. Authorities said the victims were all killed by a sharp instrument.
A toddler and an infant, the children in common of Coleman and Ozuna, were found dehydrated but unharmed in the residence. It remains unclear how long the victims had been dead or if police have zeroed in on one or more suspects.
Sheriff’s officials Friday continued to keep information about the case close to the vest. Sheriff’s Capt. C.A. Carey said he does not anticipate the release of any more information over the weekend unless an arrest is made.
The sealed search warrants allowed police to search the home where the victims were found, an iPhone XS with a floral pattern case and a Samsung phone found in Coleman’s vehicle outside the residence. The information can remain sealed up to 180 days.