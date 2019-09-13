A Fauquier County couple is facing felony animal cruelty and other charges following their arrest Wednesday after an anonymous tip led deputies to their suspected puppy mill.
Puppy mills are money–making dog breeding operations in which the health and welfare of the animals are often disregarded to keep costs of the operation low.
Fauquier County animal control deputies seized 80 dogs and arrested owner Vernine Barbara Gipstein, 69, of Midland, charging her with one count of felony animal cruelty and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
Just over two months ago, Gipstein posted an online classified advertisement in which she was selling “HOME bred… soft coated” Wheaten Terrier puppies. In the advertisement, Gipstein wrote, “I have been breeding the Wheaten for 15 years,” and, “If you are looking for a puppy that is home bred, spoiled rotten… Let’s see if this is the dog for you.”
Gipstein’s husband, Barton Mannes Gipstein, 75, was also charged with one count of felony animal cruelty.
Both were released on unsecured bonds.
According to county officials, Vernine Gipstein initially would not grant deputies full access to her property to determine the condition and the welfare of the dogs. Once the search warrant was executed, deputies found the terrier puppies in poor condition and living in unsanitary conditions. Most of them had no access to water and many of the dogs had matted, tangled coats. One of the dogs was also suffering from an exposed femur.
The pups are being treated at the Fauquier County Animal Control facility.
Stafford County Animal Control deputies provided assistance in the case.
Fauquier County sheriff’s officials are asking citizens who may have information related to the breeder to contact 540/347-3300.
