By CULPEPER STAR–EXPONENT
A Rapidan man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and various other felonies following a fatal, three-vehicle crash Sunday on U.S. 15.
Virginia State Police Trooper D. Vaden is investigating the wreck that occurred at 2:40 p.m. near the Cedar Mountain Battlefield, two-tenths of a mile south of State Route 649.
According to a news release from State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey, a 2016 Nissan Altima was traveling south on the two-lane highway at a high rate of speed when it rear-ended a 2008 Honda CRV. The CRV was pushed into the northbound lane, where it collided with a 2004 Volvo XC70, the release said.
Troopers said the driver of the Nissan fled the scene and was later located, uninjured, in Spotsylvania County.
Michael D. Minifield, 40, of Rapidan was charged with involuntary manslaughter, hit-and-run causing a death, two counts of hit-and-run resulting in an injury, two counts of hit-and-run resulting in property damage, and driving on a revoked license. He was transported to the Culpeper County Jail, where he was held without bond.
The driver of the Volvo, 25-year-old Jackson R. Greene, of Washington, D.C., died at the scene from his injuries. He was wearing a seat belt. Greene’s passenger, a 27-year-old woman from D.C., suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to INOVA Hospital in Fairfax, according to the release.
The driver of the Honda, a 65-year-old man from Orange, also suffered serious injuries in the crash and was flown to INOVA Hospital in Fairfax. He was wearing a seat belt.
