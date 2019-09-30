A Rapidan man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and various other vehicular felonies after police say he caused a fatal, three-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on U.S. Route 15.
Virginia State Police Trooper D. Vaden is investigating the wreck that occurred at 2:40 p.m. on Sept. 29 on James Madison Highway near the Cedar Mountain Battlefield, two-tenths of a mile south of Route 649.
A 2016 Nissan Altima was traveling south on the two-lane highway at a high rate of speed when it rear-ended a 2008 Honda CRV, pushing it into the northbound lane where it collided with a 2004 Volvo XC70, according to a news release Monday evening from State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.
The driver of the Nissan, 40-year-old Michael D. Minifield, of Rapidan, fled the scene and was later located, uninjured, in Spotsylvania County. He had been wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Volvo, 25-year-old Jackson R. Greene, of Washington, D.C. died at the scene from his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt. Greene’s passenger, a 27-year-old female from Washington, D.C., suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to INOVA Hospital in Fairfax, according to the release.
The driver of the Honda, a 65-year-old male from Orange also suffered serious injuries in the crash and was flown to INOVA Hospital in Fairfax. He was wearing a seatbelt.
Minifield has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, hit-and-run causing a death, two counts of hit-and-run resulting in an injury, two counts of hit-and-run resulting in property damage, and driving on a revoked license. He was transported to the Culpeper County Jail where he is being held without bond. The crash remains under investigation.
Lawyer Christian Brashear is representing Minifield, according to court records. The Culpeper attorney could not immediately be reached for comment on Monday.
The suspect is due in Culpeper General District Court on Dec. 18.
Assisting at the scene were VSP’s Division 2 Accident Reconstruction Team and Division 2 Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Sheriff’s Office, Culpeper Fire and Rescue and VDOT.
