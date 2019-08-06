A woman who was already on the Virginia sex offender registry for molesting a teenage girl pleaded guilty to a recent sexual assault Tuesday.
Lena Ann Wright, 40, also known as Lena Browneyes, pleaded guilty to rape in Stafford Circuit Court. She will face the possibility of life in prison when she is sentenced Oct. 24.
Wright was arrested in March after a 15-year-old boy reported that he woke up and found Wright having sex with him. Prosecutor Ed Lustig said the attack took place March 15 in the Olde Forge subdivision in southern Stafford.
Lustig said the boy called his father, who took him straight to the Fredericksburg Police Department. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office was contacted after city police determined that the offense took place there.
Lustig said Wright told police that she was drinking that night and would have never knowingly sexually assaulted the teen. But she said that even though she blacked out and doesn’t remember the incident, she didn’t question the boy’s truthfulness.
Wright pleaded guilty after Lustig agreed not to pursue a version of the rape charge that carries a mandatory life sentence. Lustig also dropped an indecent liberties charge.
Wright served five years in prison after being convicted of aggravated sexual battery and object sexual penetration following a 2007 incident in Fredericksburg. The victim and two friends stopped by her home on Washington Avenue and spent the night after giving Wright money to purchase alcohol for them.
One of the girls saw Wright performing a sex act on the passed-out victim, who later expressed concerns to her friends after waking up naked. Her parents contacted police after learning about the incident some time later.