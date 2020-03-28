An attempt to get an 85-year-old inmate out of jail because of the coronavirus epidemic failed Friday in Fredericksburg Circuit Court.
Mary Catherine Parr of Stafford County is in the Rappahannock Regional Jail, serving a 12-year prison sentence for her role in stealing more than $836,200 from a Fredericksburg business. She was convicted in December of multiple counts of embezzlement and passing forged checks.
Parr is appealing her convictions to the state Court of Appeals, and defense attorney Tim Barbrow on Friday asked that she be allowed out on bond pending the results of that appeal. Barbrow argued that she is not a flight risk, poses no threat to the community and has serious medical issues.
But Barbrow’s primary argument was that being in the local jail during the COVID-19 pandemic poses a higher risk to Parr because of her age.
“If that virus makes its way into the jail, she could be in grave danger,” Barbrow said.
Prosecutor Justin Witt opposed the request and said Parr is probably safer in the controlled atmosphere of the jail than she’d be on the outside.
Judge Gordon Willis denied the bond request, saying that Parr, whose criminal record dates back to 1957, is both a flight risk and a danger to the community.
The prosecution evidence showed that Parr and her daughter, Janis Bowen, stole money while working as accountants at I.C.E. Heating and Cooling on Central Road in Fredericksburg. Bowen is serving a six-year sentence for her role in the theft.
Even if Willis had granted the bond request, it is unclear when and if Parr would have been released from jail. She is also serving a 12-year sentence handed down in Loudoun County for probation violations stemming from a previous major theft there.
