A Reva motorcyclist died Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in the town of Culpeper.

Virginia State Police Sgt. C. Faudree is investigating the incident that occurred at 7:34 p.m. on September 17 at Orange Road and Sunset Lane.

A 2001 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling north on Orange Road at a high rate of speed when it crossed a double solid line, attempted to pass two vehicles and collided with a northbound 2011 Honda Accord that attempted a left turn, according to a news release from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

Wilson E. Simpson Jr., 32, was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Simpson was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Honda, a 35-year-old male, from Culpeper suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Culpeper UVA Medical Center. He was wearing a seat-belt.

The Virginia State Police was assisted by its Division 2 Accident Reconstruction Team, Culpeper Town Police and Culpeper Public Works.

