A Richmond man has been sentenced to just under 51 years in prison for a botched robbery that led to a Good Samaritan being shot in the head.
It was the second time 41-year-old Winston Sylvester Oliver II has been sentenced in connection with a May 8, 2010, robbery attempted at the Mr. Fuel truck stop in Ruther Glen, Caroline County.
Oliver received a prison term of 52 years and five months in 2012, but the sentence was overturned as the result of a recent legal ruling. A new sentencing hearing was ordered that took place Thursday in U.S. District Court in Richmond.
According to federal court records, Oliver recruited Warren Harold Brown to rob the business. Oliver had already checked out the gas station, identified surveillance cameras, devised getaway routes and learned the cash drop procedures at the Mr. Fuel, court records state.
On the day of the planned robbery, Oliver drove Brown to Caroline, gave him a gun and instructions on how to carry out the robbery.
Brown, 39, who is serving a 51-year prison sentence for his role in the crime, entered the store and demanded money from two cashiers. Brown fired a shot toward one of the cashiers after being told the alarm systems had been activated and the registers would not open.
After seeing Brown fire the shot, bystander Theodore Edmond attempted to disarm the would-be robber. Brown shot Edmond four times, including once in the head, during the ensuing struggle.
Edmond survived the attack and was honored by the U.S. Attorney's Office at a ceremony in 2012.
Police were able to identify Brown after viewing the incident on store surveillance cameras, and his DNA was recovered from the scene.
Brown later admitted to his role in the attempted robbery and identified Oliver as his co-conspirator.
