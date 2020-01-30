Two Richmond men were arrested recently after they walked into a police trap that was set after a Stafford County business received a suspicious credit application, police said.
Stafford Sheriff's spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said police were contacted Jan. 20 by Fredericksburg Motor Sports at 430 Kings Highway in southern Stafford. The business had received a credit application through an online portal that was deemed to be suspicious.
Detectives contacted the North Carolina resident named in the application and learned that he had not tried to purchase anything from the business.
Several days later, business representatives contacted police to inform them that the online applicants had called and were in the business.
Police had the business surrounded when one of the suspects left the store. The man, later identified as 27-year-old Bryant Hardy, was ordered to stop but took off running and was apprehended after a short chase.
Vicinanzo said a fake driver's license discarded by the suspect during the chase was recovered.
Meanwhile, a second man was seen sitting in the passenger's seat of a U-Haul van. Vicinanzo said the suspect moved to the driver's seat and put the vehicle in reverse, but complied with an order to stop. He was identified as Andrew Batts, 27.
Hardy was charged with attempting to obtain money by false pretenses, making false statements to obtain property or credit, identity theft, identify fraud, conspiracy, obstruction of justice and possessing a false driver's license.
Batts was charged with conspiracy to obtain money by false pretenses. Both men were placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.