A man who fired three shots into another motorist's vehicle during a road-rage incident in Stafford County last year was convicted of a felony charge Wednesday.
Oscar Martinez, 26, of Stafford pleaded guilty in Stafford Circuit Court to shooting from a vehicle. He was allowed to remain free on bond until his sentencing, which is scheduled for Feb. 20.
In exchange for his guilty plea, three felony charges and a misdemeanor were dropped.
According to the evidence presented by prosecutor George Elsasser, Martinez and Quais Sidiqi of Dumfries were alone in their vehicles heading south on U.S. 1 near Quantico the evening of Aug. 28, 2018, when they had an altercation. Elsasser said it remains unclear exactly what spurred the dispute.
Defense attorney Jason Pelt said it is Martinez's contention that Sidiqi rolled down his window, made a gesture and pointed a gun at him. Martinez, who was completing his Marine Corps enlistment at the time, said he then grabbed his own pistol and fired at Sidiqi's Mercedes.
Sidiqi, who said he suspected the other driver got mad because he was driving slow, denied having a gun and no gun was found in a subsequent search. But Pelt pointed out that Sidiqi, a used car dealer in Stafford, has prior misdemeanor convictions involving guns and could have gotten rid of the gun before he was contacted by police.
Elsasser said that even if Sidiqi had a gun, that did not justify Martinez's response. One shot hit between the driver's side front and back door of Sidiqi's car, another hit just under the window of the driver's side rear door, and the third went through the driver's window and out the passenger's side front window.
"We were fortunate not to have a homicide case on our hands," Elsasser said.
After the shooting, Martinez pulled away and called 911, telling an operator that he'd fired at another car because the driver was pointing a gun at him.
Sidiqi, meanwhile, pulled up to another motorist and shouted for her to call 911, because he couldn't find his phone. The woman complied and noticed that Martinez had already pulled over and was talking to a deputy.
Sidiqi pulled into his nearby car dealership, where deputies soon went and talked to him.
