A Ruther Glen man was arrested early Wednesday morning and faces numerous charges after leading Stafford County deputies on a wild chase in the southern region of the county.
Just before midnight Tuesday, deputies responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle driving in the field near Fredericksburg Motor Sports in the 400 block of Kings Highway. Deputies soon located tire tracks and traced the tracks to the nearby Walmart parking lot.
Surveillance video showed the suspect’s vehicle entering the parking lot at a high rate of speed, driving over an embankment and then through a chain-link fence.
At about 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, Deputy Myers located the suspect and the vehicle near a gate in the 300 block of Kings Highway. Myers attempted to block the vehicle, but the suspect swerved onto the grass and sped away.
Sergeants Flick and Aubry joined Myers in pursuing the suspect until the chase ended on a dirt road adjacent to a cul-de-sac on Pine View Drive.
The suspect fled the scene on foot. Deputy Myers deployed his K-9, Gunner, and the suspect soon complied with Myers’ commands to stop. He was taken into custody without further incident. Deputies also determined that the vehicle driven by the suspect was stolen.
The suspect, Christopher Fritter, 25, was charged with grand larceny, eluding police, destruction of property, trespassing, hit and run, reckless driving, obstruction of justice, driving under the influence, driving suspended, vehicle tampering, entering property to damage, felony vandalism, and several traffic-related charges.
Fritter was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.