A trial for a man accused of beating a Stafford County man to death last year while the victim was sleeping has been postponed to give his defense attorney more time to explore a possible insanity defense.
Matthew David Roberson is charged with multiple offenses, including first-degree murder, felony murder, aggravated malicious wounding and robbery. The charges stem from the Nov. 25 slaying of 54-year-old Larry Dean Roberson, who was beaten with a bat while sleeping in a recliner at his home on Newton Road in southern Stafford.
Matthew Roberson, who is not related to the victim, was supposed to stand trial next month in Stafford Circuit Court. But the case was continued to March 10–12 on Friday at the request of defense attorney Ghislaine Storr Burks.
Storr Burks filed a motion stating that the expert examining Roberson’s mental health has not yet received all of the police reports needed to finalize an opinion regarding Roberson’s sanity.
Until that is done, Storr Burks wrote that she cannot properly prepare for trial or fully advise Roberson regarding his response to a plea offer that has been made in the case.
According to evidence presented at a preliminary hearing, Larry Roberson was found dead by a friend who’d come to pick him up for a ride to the dump.
Authorities allege that Matthew Roberson made or attempted several transactions with cards taken from the victim’s missing wallet. He also went to visit a drug dealer, authorities allege.
Investigators identified Matthew Roberson as the suspect after viewing store surveillance pictures of the man using Larry Roberson’s card shortly after his death. He was taken into custody Nov. 30 and has been incarcerated since then.
