Crews searched for a second day without success Monday for a boater who disappeared on the Rappahannock River in Caroline County.
Authorities said a recreational boat carrying Adam Napier of Ruther Glen and Michael Husted of Bowling Green hit a sandbar and overturned around 2 p.m. Sunday near Eva Drive and Snowden Road in the Portobago Bay area of the county.
Husted was rescued by rescue personnel Sunday afternoon. Rescue crews and drones searched the area for Napier until sunset, then resumed their efforts Monday morning.
The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is leading the search, with help from rescue units from Caroline, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties and Fredericksburg.
Paige Pearson, public relations manager for the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, said the supporting teams began winding down their efforts Monday evening as Virginia State Police were expected to arrive to provide air surveillance.
She said Game and Inland Fisheries crews ended the search about 7 p.m. Monday, and planned to resume searching Tuesday morning.