Virginia State Police have investigated people and financial records from Texas to Michigan in a search for the more than $620,000 that was recently pilfered from Spotsylvania County, court records show.
At least $378,000 had been recovered as of late last month, according to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Spotsylvania Circuit Court by state police special agent Bethany Finch. Police hope information from accounts they hope to obtain via search warrants will lead to more money and evidence in the ongoing investigation.
According to police and court records, the Spotsylvania school system entered into a contract with GTR Turf Inc. to construct a $1.2 million blue synthetic turf football field at Courtland High School.
On June 17, the school system received an email from someone officials believed to be GTR Turf requesting funds be deposited in a Chase Bank account via Automated Clearing House. Using the banking information contained in the email, $623,597 was deposited.
On July 24, the affidavit states, the county treasurer's office learned that the money had not gone to GTR Turf. It was then determined that the June 17 email was fraudulent.
In addition, Finch wrote, the county received a second email July 17 requesting future payments be sent to a Citibank account, and a voided check for that account was provided. However, no county funds were wired to that account.
Police have determined that the Chase account is in the name of Tyanne Alexis Jarrett, doing business as Enterprise Services in Dallas, Texas. Three checks from the account were written to Optimal Care and Transportation Service, Teakwood and Haiti Health & Rehabilitation. On July 24, two cashier's checks each totaling more than $31,000 were sent to Manheim and Veronica Love. The affidavit does not detail any information about the recipients.
Both cashier's checks were remitted by Jarrett, according to the affidavit. The $31,120 sent to Manheim Love was deposited July 30 in an ELGA Credit Union account and was frozen by police. The $31,560 check made payable to Veronica Love was deposited in a Credit Union of Texas account that was opened July 19 by someone using a Michigan driver's license, the affidavit states.
The largest check involving Spotsylvania funds was written on July 22 for $247,580. It was made payable to Haiti Health & Rehabilitation and remained frozen in a Wells Fargo account.
A $212,080 check payable to Optimal Care and Transportation was written on July 19 and deposited into a Bank of America account, Finch wrote. The $99,647 that remained as of the filing of the search warrant was frozen by bank fraud investigators.
A check written on July 19 for $138,258 was paid to Teakwood and deposited in a Bank of America account. Only $198 of that money has been accounted for.
No arrests have been announced in connection with the investigation.
