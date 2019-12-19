A second suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting Saturday night in Fredericksburg that left one man dead, his brother wounded and another suspect facing the possibility of the death penalty.
Maurice Richardson Jr., 19, of Woodbridge, is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, city police spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick said. The charge stems from an incident in the 1200 block of Kenmore Avenue in which 34-year-old Jamil Pili Washington was shot in the head after three masked intruders rushed into his apartment.
Kirkpatrick said Richardson turned himself in to the Alexandria Police Department on Wednesday and is being held in the Alexandria Adult Detention Center.
Police did not elaborate regarding Richardson’s alleged role in the incident, but his charge is far less serious the ones faced by his codefendant, 19-year-old Darian Lamar Wilhoit Jones. Wilhoit Jones is charged with capital murder, attempted capital murder, attempted robbery and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
A capital murder conviction carries the possibility of the death penalty, and a minimum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Wilhoit Jones made his initial appearance in Fredericksburg General District Court on Thursday via video from the Rappahannock Regional Jail. A representative from the Capital Defender’s Office in Northern Virginia appeared on Wilhoit Jones’ behalf, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 4.
Another hearing was set for Jan. 23 to discuss some of the many pretrial motions that are sure to arise as Wilhoit Jones’ case winds through the legal system.
Evidence shows three masked men entered the home, where there were adults and children, about 9 p.m.
Washington, known as “Goon,” and his brother, Derrick Washington, were shot during the invasion. Jamil Washington died at the scene and his brother was treated at an area hospital and later released.
Police did not disclose a motive for the slaying, or what the intruders were trying to take, but Kirkpatrick said the investigation is ongoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.