A Culpeper man faces various drug dealing charges after local authorities allegedly found him unconscious in a vehicle parked in a rural area northwest of town.
At 8:05 p.m. on May 24, deputies with the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 9000 block of Roys Lane, off of Scotts Mill Road, for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, deputies detected a strong smell of marijuana and were able to wake up the driver, identified as Darnell Duane Brown, 41.
He was unable to stand without assistance, had slurred speech and became disorderly during the encounter with police, according to a CCSO news release on Saturday.
A search of Brown’s vehicle yielded several boxes of THC oil cartridges, a vape pen, marijuana, two prescription pill bottles, suspected THC wax squares, a dosage of Suboxone, a bag with white powdery substance, a bag with brown powdery substance, a digital scale, packaging materials, $3546 in cash and an AJAX can with a false bottom reportedly containing multiple bags of suspected crack cocaine.
Brown was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and schedule 2 prescription pills. He was also charged with driving under the influence of drugs (3rd offense within 5 years) and driving on a suspended/revoked license. Brown was committed to the Culpeper County Jail where he was being held without bond.