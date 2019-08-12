Two men were shot in Spotsylvania County on Monday evening, one fatally, authorities said.
According to Maj. Troy Skebo of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived in the 9900 block of Matti Hill Court at 8:40 p.m. in response to a shooting call.
Officers found a man deceased in front of a townhouse. He had been shot multiple times, according to authorities.
Moments later, a second man, believed to be associated with the same shooting, arrived at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds, Skebo said. The victim was transported to another area hospital, where he remained in critical condition as of 11 p.m. Monday.
According to Skebo, detectives were scheduled to continue working at the crime scene through Monday night. Additional details on the shooting will be released as the investigation progresses, he said.
Officials had not released the names of the victims as of press time. Skebo said authorities are still trying to notify the victims’ relatives.
Skebo said the Sheriff’s Office does not believe the incident poses any further threat to the community.