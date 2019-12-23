Police lights (copy)
Fredericksburg police are on the scene of a shooting in the 1700 block of Lafayette Boulevard, according to an alert sent by the department shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Family members took a woman injured in the shooting to a local hospital just before 6 p.m.

“Police learned of the incident shortly after her arrival to the hospital,” according to the alert.

This is a breaking story. Check back later for updates.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

