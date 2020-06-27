A man suffered a non-life-threatening injury in a shooting early Saturday outside a Fredericksburg restaurant, police said.

City police Sgt. Aimee Lynch said police received a 911 call at 12:35 a.m. regarding a shooting outside Cook Out at 2024 Plank Road (State Route 3). When police arrived, the victim had already gone to a nearby hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to the arm.

It was unclear Saturday who shot the victim and what led to the shooting. A detective responded to the scene to begin an investigation, which is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to "847-411" and text "FPDtip" following by the tip.

