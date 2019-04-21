Fredericksburg police Sunday evening were investigating an incident during which multiple shots were fired in the vicinity of a city playground, police said.
Police spokeswoman Aimee Lynch said the shooting erupted shortly after 3 p.m. in the 300 block of Tyler Street in the Mayfield subdivision. Multiple residents reported hearing shots in the area of the W.L. Harris Neighborhood Park, but those involved in the incident were gone by the time officers arrived.
Lynch said no injuries were reported, but said evidence was recovered at the scene that include shell casings.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call city police at 540/373-3122.
The shooting took place in the same general area where a young woman was shot in the head in July 2017. Nahkyia Smith nearly died from her injuries, but has since recovered. Court records indicate that the shooting stemmed from a planned robbery of another young woman and Smith was accidentally shot during the botched robbery.
A Maryland man, Dajon Morton, was arrested in August 2018 in connection with the shooting but the charges were later dropped because of a clerical error involving a search warrant.
Morton was released from jail in February, but was re-indicted later that month, court records show. He had not been re-arrested as of Sunday and is listed in court records as a fugitive.