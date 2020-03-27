Two men have been arrested as the result of separate incidents in Spotsylvania County on Thursday in which they allegedly fired shots during disputes with other people, police said.
Sheriff's Capt. Liz Scott said the first incident took place about 10:15 a.m. in the 4000 block of Pinebrook Court. Witnesses said the suspect, 21-year-old Thomas Hale of Ruther Glen, had come to the residence to drop off a child he shared in common with a woman who lives at the residence.
Hale and the woman had apparently ended their relationship the previous night, Scott said. Shortly after dropping off the child, police said Hale returned to the home and started vandalizing the woman's vehicle.
The woman's grandfather came out to confront Hale, Scott said, Hale pulled out a handgun and began firing shots at the grandfather and the woman. Neither was struck.
Hale was gone by the time deputies arrived, but two Caroline County deputies spotted his vehicle a short time later on Jericho Road. As the deputies approached Hale, he threw his gun out the window and was taken into custody without further incident.
Hale was charged in Spotsylvania with two felony counts of attempted malicious wounding, discharging a firearm in public and misdemeanor vandalism. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
About 10:30 p.m. the same day, Spotsylvania deputies went to the 11100 block of Stalbridge Court in response to reported gunfire. Information received from witnesses led police to obtain a search warrant for a residence in that area, where a firearm was located and 20-year-old Elijah Gunnels of Spotsylvania was arrested. Gunnels was charged with discharging a firearm in public and brandishing a firearm.
Scott said deputies later found the alleged victim, who confirmed that he and Gunnels had exchanged words. The victim was not injured and Scott said it remains unclear what the argument was about.
