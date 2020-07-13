Numerous shots were fired into a Spotsylvania County residence late Sunday but no one was injured, police said.
Sheriff's Capt. Liz Scott said multiple 911 calls came in about 11:45 p.m. regarding gunfire in the 6200 block of Oak Grove Drive. Some citizens reported hearing a vehicle speeding away, but no one reported actually seeing the vehicle, Scott said.
Four adults were in the home when the shooting erupted. One of them flagged down a responding deputy to tell him about the multiple shots.
The homeowner was not there at the time, but later told police that he doesn't have any ongoing disputes and doesn't have any idea why anyone would have shot up his house.
Detectives are trying to determine any possible suspects or motive, Scott said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office at 540/582-5822 or 800/928-5822.
