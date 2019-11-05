A Spotsylvania County man was arrested following a ruckus outside a Stafford County convenience store during which a shot was fired at another man, police said.

Rakim L. Clay, 31, was charged with multiple offenses, including attempted malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and possessing a firearm as a felon.

Stafford Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said Sgt. J.P. Aubry went to the Exxon station at 375 Warrenton Road in southern Stafford at 9:42 p.m. in response to multiple 911 calls.

Callers reported hearing shots and seeing a group of people leaving the parking lot.

A man who remained at the scene told police that the suspect, whose name he did not know, fired a shot at him following a verbal altercation.

He last saw the suspect heading toward the nearby Motel 6. It was not clear what spurred the argument, and no injuries were reported.

Vicinanzo said police got a look at the suspect on surveillance camera footage, and later spotted him leaving a room at the motel. Clay was taken into custody without incident.

A preliminary hearing for Clay is scheduled for Dec. 19 in Stafford General District Court.

The Exxon incident was one of at least two involving gunfire Monday in southern Stafford. About 1 a.m., police said, a 16-year-old boy reported being shot in the leg in the 1100 block of James Madison Circle by an unknown person who fled in a pickup truck.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

