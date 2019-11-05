A Spotsylvania County man was arrested following a ruckus outside a Stafford County convenience store during which a shot was fired at another man, police said.
Rakim L. Clay, 31, was charged with multiple offenses, including attempted malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and possessing a firearm as a felon.
Stafford Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said Sgt. J.P. Aubry went to the Exxon station at 375 Warrenton Road in southern Stafford at 9:42 p.m. in response to multiple 911 calls.
Callers reported hearing shots and seeing a group of people leaving the parking lot.
A man who remained at the scene told police that the suspect, whose name he did not know, fired a shot at him following a verbal altercation.
He last saw the suspect heading toward the nearby Motel 6. It was not clear what spurred the argument, and no injuries were reported.
Vicinanzo said police got a look at the suspect on surveillance camera footage, and later spotted him leaving a room at the motel. Clay was taken into custody without incident.
A preliminary hearing for Clay is scheduled for Dec. 19 in Stafford General District Court.
The Exxon incident was one of at least two involving gunfire Monday in southern Stafford. About 1 a.m., police said, a 16-year-old boy reported being shot in the leg in the 1100 block of James Madison Circle by an unknown person who fled in a pickup truck.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.