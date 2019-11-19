A Montross woman accused of sexually assaulting two women in the bathroom of a Fredericksburg restaurant in August was again denied bond Tuesday, a decision that didn’t sit well with her sister.
Nikesha Amelia Roy, 31, is charged with object sexual penetration, attempted object sexual penetration, abduction with the intent to defile and four counts of sexual battery.
The charges stem from incidents at Buffalo Wild Wings in Central Park in which Roy is accused of sexually assaulting two women in separate incidents about 90 minutes apart. Roy has been in the Rappahannock Regional Jail since Aug. 15, about a week after the alleged assaults.
Roy and her attorney, Tara-Beth Coleman, tried Tuesday for the third time to get Roy released on bond, but Judge Sarah Deneke again denied the request. That triggered a heated reaction from Criscilla Roy, who fussed loudly as she stormed out of Fredericksburg Circuit Court.
Deneke ordered bailiffs to bring Criscilla Roy back into the courtroom, but decided not to hold her in contempt of court and place her in jail. Instead, the judge warned her that she would not be allowed in future hearings if she could not control herself.
According to police, two women who didn’t know each other both reported being sexually assaulted in the bathroom. Both said they were approached by an apparently intoxicated woman later identified as Roy, who lured them into the bathroom and improperly touched them.
Coleman urged Deneke Tuesday to allow Roy out of jail until her trial, even if it meant being on house arrest. She argued that her three children need her and that the felony charges she had been facing in King George County at the time of the incidents were resolved with misdemeanor convictions.
Coleman added that Roy is a church-going woman who doesn’t remember anything that happened at the restaurant that night. She said Roy believes that something was slipped into her drink.
Commonwealth’s Attorney LaBravia Jenkins opposed the request, saying that “people who come out to have a good time shouldn’t expect to be sexually assaulted by a total stranger.”
A trial for Roy is scheduled for Feb. 26 and 27.
